班戈大學科學家開發微型核燃料為小型反應堆提供動力

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists at Bangor University have developed tiny nuclear fuel pellets known as triso fuel that could revolutionize the way we think about nuclear power. These pellets, roughly the size of poppy seeds, are designed to power a small reactor by Rolls Royce. The Welsh university believes that this reactor could have applications on Earth, lunar bases, and even rockets, thanks to its small size.

Triso fuel, short for tri-structural isotropic particle fuel, was originally developed in the 1960s. It consists of a kernel made of uranium, carbon, and oxygen, surrounded by three layers of carbon- and ceramic-based materials to contain the radioactive material. The U.S. Department of Energy has referred to triso fuel as “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth.”

Unlike traditional nuclear fuel, triso fuel is self-containing and won’t melt or release radioactive material even when exposed to extreme temperatures for extended periods. Recent advancements have seen uranium dioxide being replaced with uranium oxycarbide in the pellets, further enhancing their stability.

The development of small reactors powered by triso fuel opens up new possibilities for nuclear power in various fields. The reactor’s small size makes it suitable for applications in lunar bases, as well as providing a compact energy source here on Earth. Additionally, the compact nature of the reactor makes it a potential candidate for use in rockets.

While triso fuel itself has been around for decades, the successful application of this fuel in a small reactor by Rolls Royce is what distinguishes this project. It remains to be seen how the technology will be deployed and the full extent of its potential.

來源：
– 美國能源部
– Power Magazine

