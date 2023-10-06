城市生活

艾伯塔省出土的稀有三角龍頭骨

A rare and well-preserved triceratops skull has been discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills. The skull, which measures approximately two meters in length and width, was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey conducted after floods occurred in 2013.

Over the past few years, researchers have uncovered more than 200 new fossil sites in the area and collected nearly 500 specimens. However, the triceratops skull has been deemed the most significant discovery. This particular triceratops lived approximately 68 to 69 million years ago, and dinosaur fossils are not commonly found in the region where it was discovered.

The skull, named “Cali,” spent several years in the lab undergoing preparation for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be carefully removed from the surrounding rock. The museum staff dedicated over 6,500 hours of work and removed more than 815 kilograms of rock to unveil the skull, which weighs nearly 500 kilos.

The triceratops is believed to be a juvenile, as it was not fully developed. If it had lived longer, it could have grown even larger. The discovery has sparked interest among scientists, who are eager to uncover more insights about this particular species of triceratops.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

This rare triceratops discovery brings valuable knowledge about the history and diversity of dinosaurs, shedding light on their existence millions of years ago.

