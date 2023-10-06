城市生活

科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示加拿大發現的保存最完好的三角龍頭骨

加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示加拿大發現的保存最完好的三角龍頭骨

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta, is now showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. This remarkable discovery is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, featuring significant finds and new research. According to Caleb Brown, the curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, this triceratops skull is not only the most complete in Canada but also quite rare for the country.

The skull, measuring nearly two meters long and two meters wide, was unearthed in 2014 and collected by technicians a year later during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta. It was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River, in the southwestern Alberta foothills—an area where dinosaur fossils are not commonly found.

After its discovery, the skull underwent an extensive preparation process that took several years. The museum staff, dedicating over 6,500 hours spread across seven years, meticulously removed more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The sheer size of the skull, weighing almost 500 kilograms, required it to be extracted in smaller pieces.

Nicknamed “Cali,” the triceratops skull is believed to have belonged to a dinosaur that was not fully developed, suggesting it could have grown even larger had it lived longer. In addition to this remarkable discovery, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the Royal Tyrrell Museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

It is expected that further scientific research will be conducted on this extraordinary triceratops skull. With its impressive size and level of preservation, the skull provides invaluable insights into the biology and evolution of these ancient creatures.

資料來源：加拿大出版社

By 加布里埃爾博塔

