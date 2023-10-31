太空探索的新發現和令人興奮的發展

October was an eventful and captivating month in the world of space exploration. From uncovering precious asteroid samples to unveiling stunning images of distant moons, each development has contributed to our understanding of the universe and its wonders.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has provided tantalizing insights into the potential building blocks of life. The initial analysis of the asteroid sample collected by OSIRIS-REx revealed traces of high-carbon content and water. This discovery hints at the possibility that asteroids could contain the necessary ingredients for the emergence of life on Earth.

In an exciting project called “Go for Stack,” the California Science Center showcased the Endeavour as the first and only “ready-to-launch” Space Shuttle stack. Two massive solid rocket boosters, along with the external tank and orbiter, were unveiled in Los Angeles. This monumental display stands 20-stories tall and symbolizes the achievements of space exploration.

Furthermore, the Juno spacecraft, after years of studying Jupiter, captured breathtaking images of its moon Io. These images showcase Io as the most volcanically active world in the solar system, with a surface scarred by volcanoes and molten lava lakes. They provide a vivid glimpse into Io’s tumultuous past, leaving us in awe of the planet’s celestial beauty.

In the realm of satellite deployment, United Launch Alliance successfully launched Amazon’s KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 using an Atlas V rocket. These prototype satellites mark the beginning of Amazon’s ambitious plan to create a megaconstellation to rival SpaceX’s Starlink.

NASA’s Psyche mission also set its sights on new horizons. With its launch from Kennedy Space Center, the mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid Psyche, which resides between Mars and Jupiter. This significant expedition marks NASA’s first mission to an asteroid composed predominantly of metal.

Moreover, a full-scale wet dress rehearsal for the Ariane 6 rocket took place in French Guiana. This rehearsal involved fueling and draining the rocket, providing crucial insights into the operational readiness of Ariane 6. With an engine firing test anticipated by the end of November, the maiden launch of Ariane 6 is expected in the near future.

The newly formed Space Force unveiled its first official painting—an intriguing artwork depicting a Boeing X-20 Dyna-Soar intercepting an adversary satellite. The decision to create a fictional, retrofuturistic painting stems from the classified nature of many space operations.

Lastly, October saw Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station encounter an unexpected coolant leak during a spacewalk. While safety precautions were taken, the incident highlights the challenges that astronauts face during extravehicular activities.

These captivating developments in space exploration highlight the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of our universe. They inspire and remind us of the endless possibilities that lie beyond our blue planet.

常見問題解答：

