城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

釋放更多異戊二烯的樹木可能加劇空氣污染和臭氧問題

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
釋放更多異戊二烯的樹木可能加劇空氣污染和臭氧問題

Researchers have found that as the planet warms, trees such as oaks and poplars may end up emitting more isoprene, a compound that contributes to poor air quality. Isoprene exacerbates the issue of particulate matter concentration in the atmosphere and adds to the problem of low-atmosphere ozone. However, this compound also improves the quality of clean air and enhances the resilience of plants against environmental stressors.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the dilemma of striking a balance between the benefits and drawbacks of isoprene emission. Tom Sharkey, the corresponding author of the research, emphasizes the importance of understanding the issue in order to find effective solutions.

Isoprene has been a subject of study since the 1970s, with emission levels second only to methane from human activities. In the 1980s, misguided claims were made regarding plants producing more air pollution than vehicles. Isoprene reacts with compounds from coal-fired power plants and contributes to the formation of ozone, aerosols, and other harmful byproducts detrimental to human and plant health.

The air quality downwind from cities can be worse than the air quality within the cities themselves due to the combination of isoprene and nitrogen oxides. As the isoprene-laden air passes through a city, it becomes heavily polluted. The researchers are currently investigating the biomolecular processes that lead to isoprene production in plants.

Contrary to previous beliefs that plants produce isoprene solely during photosynthesis, the researchers have found that an increase in carbon dioxide levels reduces the production rate of isoprene, while increasing temperatures have the opposite effect. This research will enable scientists to better estimate future isoprene emission levels from plants.

With this knowledge, scientists can work towards finding ways to mitigate the negative impacts of isoprene emission while still harnessing its benefits for plant resilience and environmental adaptation.

來源：
– Title: Trees Emitting More Isoprene Could Exacerbate Air Pollution and Ozone Problems
– 資料來源：《美國國家科學院院刊》

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

科羅拉多大學博爾德分校的創新對經濟的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

歐空局的攤舖機工程旨在月球上創造適合道路行駛的表面

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

雙倍氧氣水平對生物的影響：一個迷人的場景

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

科羅拉多大學博爾德分校的創新對經濟的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

歐空局的攤舖機工程旨在月球上創造適合道路行駛的表面

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

雙倍氧氣水平對生物的影響：一個迷人的場景

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

杜爾永續發展學院推出 Mineral-X：推動採礦業邁向清潔能源

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論