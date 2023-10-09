科學家發現14,300年前的大規模太陽風暴

城市生活

An international team of scientists has made a significant discovery regarding a massive solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. Researchers analyzed ancient tree-rings to identify a spike in radiocarbon levels, indicating the occurrence of the largest solar storm ever recorded.

The team, consisting of researchers from various institutions, including the Collège de France, Aix-Marseille University, and the University of Leeds, examined subfossil tree trunks found near the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps. By studying individual tree-rings, scientists were able to reconstruct environmental changes for each year of the tree’s lifespan. Combining sections of multiple trees allowed the team to create a record spanning thousands of years.

Through the analysis of tiny tree-ring samples, the researchers found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. Comparisons with beryllium measurements obtained from Greenland ice cores suggest that this spike was caused by a massive solar storm that released a significant volume of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Solar storms, also known as coronal mass ejections or flares, involve the release of charged particles and magnetic fields from the sun, which travel toward Earth on the solar wind. When these particles and fields collide with Earth’s magnetosphere, a solar storm ensues, resulting in the formation of new isotopes in the atmosphere, including beryllium-10 and radiocarbon (carbon-14).

The occurrence of extreme solar events, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, has been found to produce short-term bursts of energetic particles and subsequent spikes in radiocarbon levels. These events pose potential risks to Earth’s infrastructure and systems. Transformers in electricity grids could be permanently damaged, leading to prolonged blackouts, while satellites crucial for navigation and communication could be rendered inoperable. Astronauts may also face heightened radiation risks.

The recently identified 14,300-year-old storm is the largest on record, twice the size of the previously confirmed Miyake Events that occurred 1,030 and 1,250 years ago. However, the precise causes and frequency of these extreme solar storms are not yet fully understood, and predicting their occurrence remains a challenge.

The study of these solar storms underscores the need to understand the behavior of the sun and the potential threats it poses to society. Researchers continue to investigate the frequency of past solar storms to assess future risks. Efforts are being made to monitor solar activity and its impact on infrastructure through organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

The study, “A radiocarbon spike at 14,300 cal yr BP in subfossil trees provides the impulse response function of the global carbon cycle during the Late Glacial,” was published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences (2023).

來源：
– Study: “A radiocarbon spike at 14,300 cal yr BP in subfossil trees provides the impulse response function of the global carbon cycle during the Late Glacial”
– University of Leeds: provided additional material and interviews.

