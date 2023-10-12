城市生活

使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究 TRAPPIST-1 耀斑

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究 TRAPPIST-1 耀斑

A team of astrophysicists led by the University of Colorado Boulder used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to investigate solar flares in the TRAPPIST-1 system. TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star located 39 light-years away and is known for its seven rocky planets, three of which are in the star’s habitable zone. The researchers performed a detailed spectroscopic analysis of four solar flares in TRAPPIST-1 using data from JWST. The goal was to understand how flare activity affects planetary habitability and to characterize the planetary environments in red dwarf star systems.

Previous studies have shown that M-type red dwarf stars, like TRAPPIST-1, are likely to host terrestrial planets within their habitable zones. However, red dwarfs are prone to flare activity, which raises concerns about the ability of planets to maintain their atmospheres. With JWST’s advanced infrared optics, astronomers can obtain spectra from the atmospheres of these planets, providing data on their chemical composition.

The team recorded a series of flares from TRAPPIST-1 over 27 hours using JWST’s NIRSpec and NIRISS instruments. This is the first time astronomers have observed flares in near-infrared wavelengths. The observations coincided with three of the TRAPPIST-1 planets transiting in front of the star, allowing the researchers to study the interactions between the flares and the planets’ atmospheres.

By separating the light produced by the flares from the star’s normal radiation, the team was able to collect clearer and more accurate data on the atmospheres of TRAPPIST-1’s seven planets. Understanding the effects of flares is crucial for correctly interpreting atmospheric observations and determining the potential habitability of these exoplanets.

The study provides valuable insights into the behavior of TRAPPIST-1 and other red dwarf star systems. In the future, astronomers hope to study the atmospheres of more exoplanets and further investigate the possibility of life beyond our solar system.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

