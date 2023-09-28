城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

關於月船 3 號月球南極著陸點的爭論

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
關於月船 3 號月球南極著陸點的爭論

The landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover during its historic mission in August has sparked a debate among top scientists. Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration program, has disputed India’s claim that the spacecraft touched down near the Moon’s south pole. According to Ouyang, the landing site was within the moon’s southern hemisphere but not in the polar region as previously stated.

Ouyang argued that the definition of the lunar polar region should be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees south, considering that the Moon’s tilt is only 1.5 degrees compared to the Earth’s tilt of 23.5 degrees. The Chinese scientist believed that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site was not within this specific polar region.

Supporting Ouyang’s viewpoint, Richard de Grijs, a professor from Macquarie University, stated that the location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing was not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is further south than 80 degrees south. Therefore, it can be concluded that the rover landed outside the polar region, although it achieved a higher latitude compared to previous Moon missions.

Contrary to the scientists’ assertions, both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA referred to the mission as a “lunar south pole landing.” NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for the successful landing, recognizing India as the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the achievement, emphasizing that India had reached the south pole of the Moon, a feat unmatched by any other country. Regardless of the ongoing debate among experts, the Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

定義：
– Lunar polar region: The area on the Moon’s surface located near its poles.
– Antarctic Circle: The imaginary circle on Earth located at a latitude of 66.5 degrees south.

Sources: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

ISRO 負責人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 登陸器和 Pragyan 漫遊車處於睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

布萊恩梅幫助美國太空總署將小行星樣本帶回地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

JWST 拍攝的巴納德星系的迷人影像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

ISRO 負責人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 登陸器和 Pragyan 漫遊車處於睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

布萊恩梅幫助美國太空總署將小行星樣本帶回地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

JWST 拍攝的巴納德星系的迷人影像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究揭示了北極湖甲烷生產對氣候變遷的影響

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論