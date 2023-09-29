城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署研究日食對電離層影響的任務

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國太空總署研究日食對電離層影響的任務

A NASA sounding rocket mission, known as Atmospheric Perturbations Around the Eclipse Path (APEP), is set to launch three rockets during the annular eclipse in October 2023. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the mission aims to study how the sudden drop in sunlight during an eclipse affects the upper atmosphere, specifically the ionosphere.

The ionosphere, an atmospheric layer located some 50 miles and beyond, becomes electric due to the UV component of sunlight. This layer consists of high-flying ions and electrons that are separated by the Sun’s constant energy during the day. However, during an eclipse, the ionospheric temperature and density experience a rapid drop and rise, creating waves that ripple through the ionosphere.

The APEP mission will launch rockets before, during, and after the peak of the eclipse, just outside the path of annularity. Each rocket will deploy small scientific instruments to measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. These will be the first simultaneous measurements taken from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

The use of sounding rockets allows for precise measurements at specific regions of space and different altitudes. The APEP rockets will measure between 45 and 200 miles above the ground along their trajectory, providing valuable data on the vertical dimension at small spatial scales. Ground-based observations, including ionospheric density and neutral wind measurements, radar observations, and high-altitude balloon deployments, will also support the mission.

The APEP rockets launched in New Mexico will be recovered and relaunched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during a total solar eclipse in April 2024. This will offer another opportunity to measure the effects of an eclipse on the ionosphere.

By studying the widespread effects of eclipses on the ionosphere, the APEP mission aims to enhance our understanding of this atmospheric layer and its importance for satellite communications and other space-based assets.

資料來源：美國宇航局

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

使用高嶺土發現黃金和重要礦物

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

太空人弗蘭克·魯比奧 (Frank Rubio) 在太空中停留了 371 天，打破了紀錄

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

研究飛機整合設施：推進航空航太一體化

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

使用高嶺土發現黃金和重要礦物

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

太空人弗蘭克·魯比奧 (Frank Rubio) 在太空中停留了 371 天，打破了紀錄

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究飛機整合設施：推進航空航太一體化

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

SpaceX 為 NASA 進行的第 29 次商業補給任務 – 媒體認證開放

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論