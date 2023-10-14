城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

名為「Igai Semkhu」的小型埃及恐龍填補了恐龍歷史的空白

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
名為「Igai Semkhu」的小型埃及恐龍填補了恐龍歷史的空白

A new species of dinosaur has been named nearly fifty years after its fossils were discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert. The dinosaur, a titanosaur, is now officially known as “Igai semkhu,” which means “Forgotten Lord of the Oasis” in Ancient Egyptian. It lived approximately seventy-five million years ago in what is now the Kharga Oasis.

The small titanosaur, estimated to be between 33 to 50 feet long, was given its official name in July 2023 and the information was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The discovery of “Igai semkhu” fills in gaps in our understanding of dinosaur history.

German researchers originally uncovered the fossils in 1977 but they were forgotten for many years until Matthew Lamanna and his team decided to reexamine them. It was determined that “Igai semkhu” belongs to a new group of titanosaur dinosaurs, which were herbivorous dinosaurs with small heads, long necks, and large bodies.

During the time when “Igai semkhu” lived, most sauropods had already disappeared, and titanosaurs were the only remaining branch of sauropods. Titanosaurs varied in size, ranging from as small as a cow to as large as a humpback whale. Based on the size of leg bones, it is estimated that “Igai semkhu” was about the length of a school bus.

The scarcity of relevant fossils means that our knowledge of dinosaur history is limited, particularly in continental Africa. There is a significant gap in our understanding of dinosaur history over the last thirty million years, especially in Africa. This is due to the relatively short amount of time paleontologists have been exploring the continent and the difficulties in accessing fossil sites.

“Igai semkhu” is considered one of the most complete dinosaur fossils ever discovered in Africa, despite being fragmentary. Its discovery is a significant addition to our understanding of dinosaur history and fills a valuable gap in our knowledge.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

釋放更多異戊二烯的樹木可能加劇空氣污染和臭氧問題

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

鋪路：科學家透過融化月球表面來建造月球道路進行實驗

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

阿秒光脈衝的意義：2023 年諾貝爾物理學獎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

釋放更多異戊二烯的樹木可能加劇空氣污染和臭氧問題

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

鋪路：科學家透過融化月球表面來建造月球道路進行實驗

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

阿秒光脈衝的意義：2023 年諾貝爾物理學獎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日食和早晨行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論