城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

由木質水凝膠製成的新型迷你機器人肌肉材料

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
由木質水凝膠製成的新型迷你機器人肌肉材料

Researchers in Sweden and Germany have developed a unique mini robotic muscle material using a specially-developed hydrogel derived from wood. This innovative material has the ability to shape-shift, expand, and contract under the control of electronic impulses of less than 1 volt.

The hydrogel material, made with cellulose nanofibers (CNFs) obtained from wood, shows promise not only in robotics but also in fields such as medicine and biochemical production. The results of this research were published in Advanced Materials by scientists at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Unlike traditional robotic muscles that rely on pressurized air or liquid, this hydrogel material swells when exposed to water movement driven by electrochemical pulses. The key components of the material include water, carbon nanotubes for conductivity, and cellulose nanofibers sourced from wood pulp. Once combined with carbon nanofibers, the material takes on the appearance of plastic strips.

The strength of the material can be attributed to the alignment of the nanofibers in a single direction, similar to the grain of wood. This uniaxial swelling generates high pressure, allowing a small piece measuring just 15 x 15cm to lift a remarkable 2-ton car.

The expansion of the material can be controlled electronically by incorporating conductive carbon nanotubes into the hydrogel, resulting in what the researchers call electrochemical osmotic hydrogel actuators.

常見問題解答：

Q: How is the mini robotic muscle material different from traditional robotic muscles?
A: Unlike traditional robotic muscles that rely on pressurized air or liquid, the hydrogel material swells when exposed to water movement driven by electrochemical pulses.

Q: How is the mini robotic muscle material made?
A: The material is made by combining cellulose nanofibers derived from wood pulp with carbon nanotubes for conductivity, and water.

Q: What applications does the mini robotic muscle material have?
A: The material has potential applications in robotics, medicine, and biochemical production.

Q: What is the strength of the mini robotic muscle material?
A: The material can generate high pressure and is capable of lifting a 2-ton car with just a small piece measuring 15 x 15cm.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

新的 DNA 定序方法為礦物勘探提供了有前途的方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

銀河系中的超大質量黑洞：以驚人的速度旋轉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

今年最後的天象：半影月食

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

新的 DNA 定序方法為礦物勘探提供了有前途的方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

銀河系中的超大質量黑洞：以驚人的速度旋轉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

今年最後的天象：半影月食

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

天文學家揭開快速電波爆發之謎：繪製宇宙地圖

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論