城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家捕捉古代超新星遺跡的縮時攝影

By曼波布雷西亞

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文學家捕捉古代超新星遺跡的縮時攝影

A time-lapse video released by scientists showcases the remnants of a supernova explosion that occurred approximately 20,000 years ago. The video, created using data collected over 20 years from the Hubble Space Telescope, zooms in on the Cygnus Loop, a nebula that represents the aftermath of a supernova event. Nebulas, such as the Cygnus Loop, are vast clouds of gas and dust in space formed from the remnants of a star that exploded in a supernova. These nebulae often serve as “stellar nurseries” where the materials of old stars can come together and form new ones.

The Cygnus Loop was first discovered in 1784 and has continuously intrigued scientists. It has a bubble-like structure with a diameter of roughly 120 light-years. Researchers have observed that the nebula resembles a cotton ball with a bright central region and a glowing cobweb-like shell. The new time-lapse of a slice of the Cygnus Loop has provided some fascinating findings.

The Hubble Space Telescope’s clear images revealed density differences in the shock wave associated with the supernova as it expands through space. When a star explodes in a supernova, it releases an enormous amount of material with tremendous force, generating shock waves of energy that propagate across vast distances. These shock waves heat the surrounding area to extreme temperatures and expel material at incredible speeds. The material often takes the form of threads or filaments. The Cygnus Loop’s time-lapse data revealed gossamer filaments resembling wrinkles in a bedsheet stretched across two light-years.

Moreover, the filaments in the Cygnus Loop have maintained their speed and shape over the past 20 years. These shock waves are so fast that if we could match their velocity, we would travel from Earth to the moon in less than half an hour. This discovery adds to our understanding of the dynamics of supernova remnants.

Overall, this time-lapse video offers a captivating glimpse into the remnants of an ancient cosmic explosion and illuminates the intricate structures formed by shock waves. The clarity provided by the Hubble Space Telescope enhances our understanding of the universe and encourages further exploration.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 哈勃太空望遠鏡

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

ISRO 負責人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 登陸器和 Pragyan 漫遊車處於睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

布萊恩梅幫助美國太空總署將小行星樣本帶回地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

JWST 拍攝的巴納德星系的迷人影像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

ISRO 負責人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 登陸器和 Pragyan 漫遊車處於睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

布萊恩梅幫助美國太空總署將小行星樣本帶回地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

JWST 拍攝的巴納德星系的迷人影像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究揭示了北極湖甲烷生產對氣候變遷的影響

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論