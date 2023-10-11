城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署將探索名為普賽克的奇怪金屬小行星

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
美國太空總署將探索名為普賽克的奇怪金屬小行星

NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

來源：

– 美國國家公共廣播電台

– NASA/JPL-加州理工學院

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

How to Photograph the Solar Eclipse Using Your Smartphone

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

天文學家在超大質量黑洞附近令人費解的星團中發現年輕恆星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新研究顯示有意識的體驗從懷孕後期開始

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

How to Photograph the Solar Eclipse Using Your Smartphone

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在超大質量黑洞附近令人費解的星團中發現年輕恆星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新研究顯示有意識的體驗從懷孕後期開始

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

聲子工程：將雷射擴展到螢光光譜之外

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論