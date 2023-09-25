Cinephiles may recall the fictional scenario in the film Night of the Living Dead where the rising dead are attributed to radiation from a space probe returning from Venus. While it’s an entertaining concept for a movie, NASA wants to assure everyone that their recent mission does not involve zombies. On Sunday, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully completed its seven-year round trip to the asteroid 101955 Bennu, bringing back a sample of rocks and dust.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson clarified that Bennu is a potentially hazardous asteroid due to its slim chance of impacting Earth. However, this designation should not be confused with the zombie-themed dangers depicted in George A. Romero’s film. The primary focus of this mission is to gather valuable information about the early composition of our solar system. Scientists hope that the asteroid’s contents will offer insights into planetary formation, organic molecules, and the possibility of liquid water.

After a three-year journey, OSIRIS-REx dropped off its sample return capsule above Utah. The capsule then descended through the atmosphere and gently parachuted to the ground. NASA’s personnel approached the capsule with caution, ensuring all safety measures were in place. Although JAXA, the Japanese space agency, has already completed similar missions without incident, NASA took extra precautions to prevent any potential contamination.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule was immediately transferred to a clean room and subjected to continuous nitrogen flow. This process aims to maintain the sample’s purity for research purposes. The main objective is to avoid any potential interaction with Earthly matter, not to prevent a zombie outbreak at the Johnson Space Center.

To broaden the research scope, NASA plans to distribute up to a quarter of the Bennu sample to scientists worldwide. The OSIRIS-REx team, composed of 233 scientists from 38 institutions, will receive a portion of the sample. The Canadian Space Agency and JAXA will also receive smaller portions, while the majority will be preserved at NASA’s Johnson Space Center for future scientists.

In the meantime, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft continues its exploration and is now en route to its next destination, the asteroid 99942 Apophis. NASA’s efforts to understand the mysteries of space have come a long way since the film Night of the Living Dead, but rest assured, the return of the OSIRIS-REx mission does not involve any undead creatures.

來源：

– [Night of the Living Dead](https://youtube.com/watch?v=xj0O-fLSV7c&start=22&feature=oembed)

– NASA Twitter Account