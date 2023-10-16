城市生活

您以前可能沒有聽說過的令人難以置信的事實

薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
您以前可能沒有聽說過的令人難以置信的事實

Prepare to have your mind blown with these mind-boggling facts that you probably haven’t heard before. We’ve gathered a list of intriguing information from the Facebook page ‘Unusual Facts’. So let’s dive into the world of incredible knowledge!

Did you know that honey never spoils? Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly edible. Honey has natural preservatives and a low moisture content which prevents the growth of bacteria and yeast.

Speaking of ancient times, did you know that Cleopatra lived closer to the building of Pizza Hut than to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza? Cleopatra’s reign ended in 30 BC, while the Great Pyramid was completed around 2560 BC. Pizza Hut, on the other hand, was established in 1958.

If you’re a fan of the Titanic, you’ll be surprised to learn that there are still survivors alive today. Millvina Dean, the youngest passenger on the Titanic, passed away in 2009, but there are a few others who were fortunate enough to escape the tragedy and live a long life.

Have you ever wondered why pineapples are called pineapples when they have nothing to do with pine trees? Well, it turns out that the name “pineapple” originated from the resemblance of the fruit to pine cones. The word “apple” was added later due to its sweet and apple-like flavor.

Here’s another mind-blowing fact: humans have been to the moon more times than they have been to the deepest part of the ocean. While 12 people have walked on the moon, only three have reached the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the ocean located in the western Pacific.

These incredible facts remind us of the vast amount of knowledge still waiting to be discovered. If you want to explore more fascinating information, be sure to follow the Facebook page ‘Unusual Facts’ and expand your horizons!

Sources: Unusual Facts Facebook page

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

