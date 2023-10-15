城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

這顆系外行星可能是宇宙中金屬最豐富的行星

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
這顆系外行星可能是宇宙中金屬最豐富的行星

Researchers from the University of Turin in Italy and the Thüringer Landessternwarte in Germany have made an exciting discovery about exoplanet GJ 367b – it is likely composed entirely of solid iron. This finding makes GJ 367b the most dense planet with a short orbital period known to date, with a density 1.85 times greater than that of Earth.

GJ 367b was first identified in 2015 by NASA’s TESS planet-hunting mission. By using the European Southern Observatory’s HARPS spectrograph and observations from TESS, scientists were able to determine that over 90% of the planet’s mass is derived from its iron core.

The transformation of GJ 367b from a rocky planet to one with an iron core remains a mystery. While rocky planets like Earth have metallic cores, they also have a substantial amount of rocky material in their composition. GJ 367b, on the other hand, seems to have shed all of its rocky material, becoming predominantly iron.

This unique composition sets GJ 367b apart from other known exoplanets and challenges our current understanding of planet formation. The researchers speculate that GJ 367b may have experienced a violent collision or intense volcanic activity that stripped away its outer layers, leaving only the iron core behind.

Further studies and observations will be needed to confirm these theories and provide more insights into the formation and composition of exoplanets. Understanding the diversity of planets within our universe will help scientists broaden their understanding of how solar systems and planets evolve.

來源：
– University of Turin
– Thüringer Landessternwarte, Germany

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

科羅拉多大學博爾德分校的創新對經濟的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

歐空局的攤舖機工程旨在月球上創造適合道路行駛的表面

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

雙倍氧氣水平對生物的影響：一個迷人的場景

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

科羅拉多大學博爾德分校的創新對經濟的影響

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

歐空局的攤舖機工程旨在月球上創造適合道路行駛的表面

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

雙倍氧氣水平對生物的影響：一個迷人的場景

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

杜爾永續發展學院推出 Mineral-X：推動採礦業邁向清潔能源

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論