城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家發現可以攜帶光的二維光波導

By加布里埃爾博塔

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家發現可以攜帶光的二維光波導

Scientists at the University of Chicago have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of optics. They have found that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick, known as a 2D optical waveguide, can trap and carry light. This material is not only efficient but can also travel relatively long distances, up to a centimeter, which is significant in the world of light-based computing.

The research, published in the journal Science, showcases the potential of 2D photonic circuits. The thin and flat strands of glass crystal act as waveguides, allowing light to be guided along a chip using prisms, lenses, and switches. Unlike traditional waveguides, where light particles stay enclosed, this system allows part of the photon to stick out of the crystal as it travels, similar to placing suitcases on top of a conveyor belt rather than inside a closed tube. This opens up new possibilities for building intricate devices and sensors at the microscopic level.

The scientists hope to use this technology to create very thin photonic circuits that can be stacked to integrate a greater number of tiny devices into the same chip area. While the experiments used molybdenum disulfide, the principles behind this discovery should apply to other materials as well.

This groundbreaking research is the result of years of hard work and innovation by the team at the University of Chicago. They had to devise their own methods for growing the material and measuring how the light behaved. The findings have the potential to revolutionize the field of optics and pave the way for new advancements in technology.

Source: University of Chicago Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Science Journal DOI: 10.1126/science.adi2322

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的火星樣本返回任務面臨挑戰、時間表延遲和預算問題

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

《大西洋新聞》作為哈利法克斯僅存的報攤慶祝成立 50 週年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署裝有小行星樣本的太空艙成功降落在猶他州沙漠

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的火星樣本返回任務面臨挑戰、時間表延遲和預算問題

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

《大西洋新聞》作為哈利法克斯僅存的報攤慶祝成立 50 週年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署裝有小行星樣本的太空艙成功降落在猶他州沙漠

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

ISRO 正在進行從月球帶回樣本的任務

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論