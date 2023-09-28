城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

氣候危機下高山土撥鼠的暴力生存遊戲

By曼波布雷西亞

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
氣候危機下高山土撥鼠的暴力生存遊戲

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

英國科學家準備接收小行星貝努樣本

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

由於通訊努力失敗，月船三號任務的未來存疑

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

考古學家發現早期人類用木頭製作結構的證據

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

英國科學家準備接收小行星貝努樣本

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

由於通訊努力失敗，月船三號任務的未來存疑

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

考古學家發現早期人類用木頭製作結構的證據

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Alice Woelfle：一位對說故事充滿熱情的多才多藝的編輯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論