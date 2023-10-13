城市生活

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
古代太陽風暴對現代世界的基礎設施構成潛在威脅

According to a recent study published by the Royal Society, Earth experienced a massive solar storm approximately 14,300 years ago, and scientists warn that another event of this magnitude could occur relatively soon. While “relatively soon” is a term used in reference to geological time scales, radiocarbon testing reveals that similar events occur roughly once every 1,000 years.

Lead author of the study, Edouard Bard, emphasizes the destructive impact such an event would have on today’s energy and internet networks. He warns that a modern occurrence of such a solar storm would cause significant disruption to communications and travel.

During a solar storm, the sun’s magnetic field weakens, resulting in massive solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Charged particles are emitted and can cause severe damage to anything in their path. While there are no recorded witnesses of a storm as strong as the one detected by researchers, the 1859 Carrington Event is known to be the strongest event ever recorded. Even though it electrocuted telegraph operators across the United States, it was significantly weaker than the storm that occurred 14,300 years ago.

Tracing the existence of ancient solar storms required a herculean effort of interdisciplinary science. Radiocarbon measurements from fossilized trees under French river beds and ice cores in Greenland provided the necessary data. The methodology used is attributed to Japanese physicist Fusa Miyake, who developed it in 2012. Consequently, these superstorms are now referred to as Miyake Events.

Although the potential damage such a storm could cause to our modern world remains uncertain, Benjamin Pope, an astronomer at the University of Queensland, emphasizes the need for further research on these events. He argues that even if they occur once every thousand years, it is crucial to invest in understanding and predicting them, as well as mitigating their effects.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

