發現星鏈：休斯頓上空的衛星被誤認為不明飛行物

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
If you’ve ever looked up at the night sky and spotted a string of bright lights moving across it, you may have mistaken them for unidentified flying objects (UFOs). However, these lights are actually part of the Starlink satellite network developed by SpaceX.

Starlink aims to provide affordable internet access to remote areas by deploying thousands of satellites in orbit around 340 miles above Earth. Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in operation.

For residents of Houston, there will be opportunities to catch a glimpse of the “satellite train” over the city on certain nights. According to a Starlink tracker, the satellites will pass over Houston from northwest to east on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., and from northwest to south on Friday at 8:38 p.m. These sightings can provide a dazzling display of lights in the night sky.

If you prefer early mornings, you can also witness the satellites, although they may appear dimmer. Early bird viewers can expect sightings on Friday at 5:21 a.m. from north to northeast, Saturday at 6:09 a.m. from west to northeast, Sunday at 5:26 a.m. from north to northeast, and again at 6:05 a.m. from northwest to southeast, and Monday at 5:53 a.m. from west to southeast. The viewing windows can range from two to seven minutes.

In August, many people in Southeast Texas were treated to a spectacle when 15 Starlink satellites were launched from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Videos capturing the string of lights flooded social media, causing wonder and confusion among viewers.

So, the next time you spot a line of lights moving across the night sky, don’t be alarmed. Instead, take a moment to appreciate the impressive network of Starlink satellites that are making low-cost internet access a reality in even the most remote locations.

來源：
– Starlink: A network of satellites developed by SpaceX to bring low-cost internet to remote locations. There are over 4,500 Starlink satellites currently in orbit about 340 miles above Earth.
– Starlink Tracker: An online tool used to track the location and visibility of Starlink satellites.

