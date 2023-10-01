城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

超級閃電：強大的閃電更有可能襲擊陸地和水面附近

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
超級閃電：強大的閃電更有可能襲擊陸地和水面附近

New research has revealed that superbolts, extremely powerful lightning strikes, are more likely to occur when storm clouds’ charging zones are near land or water surfaces. This finding provides insight into why certain regions experience more superbolts and could help anticipate the effects of climate change on these phenomena.

Superbolts are lightning strikes that are 1,000 times stronger than regular lightning. They make up less than 1% of total lightning strikes but can cause significant damage to infrastructure and ships. Previous studies have shown that superbolts tend to cluster over the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia, one of the tallest plateaus on Earth. However, until now, scientists did not have a clear explanation for the formation and distribution of these superbolts worldwide.

The new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts over land and sea. The researchers analyzed key factors such as land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. They found that a smaller distance between the charging zone and the land or water surface resulted in significantly more powerful lightning strikes.

The regions with the highest concentration of super-charged lightning, namely the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano, all have one thing in common: short gaps between the lightning charging zones and surfaces. This discovery is a major breakthrough and will help scientists understand how changes in climate might impact the occurrence of superbolts in the future.

While this research provides important insights, there are still many unknown factors to explore. The team plans to investigate other factors that could contribute to superbolt formation, such as the magnetic field or changes in the solar cycle. Understanding the causes of superbolts is a significant step toward a more comprehensive understanding of this fascinating natural phenomenon.

資源：
– Efraim, A., Rosenfeld, D., Holzworth, R., & Thornton, J. A. (2023). A Possible Cause for Preference of Super Bolt Lightning Over the Mediterranean Sea and the Altiplano. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. DOI: 10.1029/2022JD038254

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

意想不到的啟示：新的超新星挑戰對恆星的科學理解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

探索地球和太空：模擬太空人的角色

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新視野號任務：探索冥王星及更遠的地方

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

意想不到的啟示：新的超新星挑戰對恆星的科學理解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

探索地球和太空：模擬太空人的角色

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新視野號任務：探索冥王星及更遠的地方

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超級閃電：強大的閃電更有可能襲擊陸地和水面附近

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論