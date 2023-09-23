城市生活

使用天體測量學探測系外行星

羅伯特·安德魯

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The search for exoplanets using various detection methods has been a primary focus for astronomers in recent years. One of the most notable techniques is astrometry, which allows for the precise determination of orbital parameters of exoplanets.

In a new study conducted by Dong-Hong Wu, the likelihood of extraterrestrial intelligent civilizations detecting planets in our solar system using astrometry was examined. Through injection-recovery simulations, the detectability of the four giant planets in our solar system was investigated under different observing baselines and observational errors.

The findings of the study indicate that if extraterrestrial intelligence were to observe our solar system for a minimum of 90 years with a signal-noise ratio exceeding 1, they could detect and characterize all four giant planets. For individual planets such as Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune, a baseline that surpasses half of their orbital periods is necessary for detection. Uranus, on the other hand, requires a longer observing baseline due to its orbital period being roughly half of that of Neptune.

Furthermore, if the astrometry precision is equal to or better than 10 μas, over 8,700 stars within 30 parsecs of our solar system have the potential to detect the four giant planets within 100 years. Additionally, the study predicts that more than 300 stars within 10 parsecs from our solar system could detect our Earth if they achieve an astrometry precision of 0.3 μas.

This research sheds light on the detectability of exoplanets using astrometry and highlights the potential for extraterrestrial civilizations to detect and characterize planets in our own solar system. As technology and observational methods improve, our understanding of exoplanets and the potential for other intelligent life in the universe continues to expand.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

