城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

扭曲的銀河系：暗物質在塑造銀河系中的作用

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
扭曲的銀河系：暗物質在塑造銀河系中的作用

Astronomers have long observed that the Milky Way is not a perfectly flat disk, but rather twisted and warped. Now, researchers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian have identified a possible explanation for this peculiar shape. They believe that a tilted, football-shaped halo of dark matter surrounding our galaxy could be responsible for the flared edge and warped nature of the Milky Way.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that does not interact with light, making it invisible to our telescopes. However, it makes up a significant portion of the universe’s matter content, accounting for about 85% of all matter. Its presence can be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter and light. Dark matter acts as the “gravitational glue” that holds galaxies together, preventing them from flying apart due to their fast rotation.

The researchers used computer models to calculate that the shape of the dark matter halo around the Milky Way matches the observed flared edge and warp. They determined that the orbit of stars within our galaxy aligns with a tilted, football-shaped dark matter halo. This suggests that our galaxy may have experienced a merger event in the past, where two galaxies collided and caused the tilt.

Understanding the shape of the dark matter halo could provide insights not only into the evolution of the Milky Way but also into the nature of dark matter itself. It could reveal important information about the properties of dark matter particles and potentially help astronomers study free-floating “blobs” of dark matter that exist between galaxies.

The findings of this research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, highlight the impact dark matter has on shaping galaxies and offer a glimpse into the mysterious world of dark matter.

來源：
– The Milky Way is warped and twisted due to a tilted halo of dark matter – Phys.org
– Twisted Milky Way may reveal its past mergers – EurekAlert
– Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies revealed in unprecedented detail – Harvard Gazette

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

帕克太陽探測器：打破記錄並揭開太陽的秘密

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

總部圖書館導航

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

關於古代微生物及其生存的新發現

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

帕克太陽探測器：打破記錄並揭開太陽的秘密

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

總部圖書館導航

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

關於古代微生物及其生存的新發現

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

國際觀測月之夜將在貝克斯菲爾德舉辦

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論