城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

早期宇宙的明亮星系：解釋

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
早期宇宙的明亮星系：解釋

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery about bright galaxies in the very early universe. Computer simulations have revealed that these galaxies are more luminous than expected for their era, likely due to bursts of massive star formation.

When the JWST began its scientific operations in 2022, it quickly detected high-redshift galaxies. These galaxies appeared to have existed earlier in the universe than ever observed before. They were also found to be brighter than predicted by the standard model of cosmology. This led researchers to question the validity of the standard model.

However, simulations conducted by a team at Caltech led by Guochao Sun have provided a new explanation. The simulations suggest that the bright galaxies observed by the JWST are luminous because they underwent a period of intense star formation. This burst of star formation emits flashes of light, making the galaxies appear brighter.

Starbursts like these are not uncommon and can occur in galaxies today, often as a result of galactic collisions. When galaxies collide, molecular gas is stirred up, causing it to fragment and collapse, leading to the formation of stars. In the early universe, where conditions were tumultuous, the galaxies may not have accreted their star-forming material at a consistent rate.

According to Claude-André Faucher-Giguère of Northwestern University, “What we think happens is that a burst of stars form, then a few million years later those stars explode as supernovae. The gas gets kicked out [of the galaxy] and then falls back in to form new stars, driving the cycle of star formation.”

The simulations align with the hierarchical growth model of galaxies presented in the standard model of cosmology. This suggests that galaxies were smaller in the early universe and grew by accreting intergalactic clouds of gas and merging with other galaxies. As the galaxies grew larger, they were able to hold onto more star-forming material, regulating the rate of star formation.

The findings from these simulations, which accurately reproduce the luminosity and abundance of the observed galaxies, were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

來源：
——《天體物理學雜誌快報》

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論