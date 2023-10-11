城市生活

氣候變遷對世界海洋水下噪音的影響

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A recent study published in the journal PeerJ reveals that the world’s oceans are experiencing increased levels of underwater noise due to the changing climate. Conducted by researchers from the NIOZ and Utrecht University, the study focuses on the effects of water temperature and acidity on the propagation of underwater sound.

Using mathematical modeling and climate scenarios provided by the UN climate panel IPCC, the researchers explore the impact of climate change on ocean noise. They find that as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, seawater becomes more acidic. When combined with rising ocean temperatures, this increased acidity allows for underwater sounds to travel farther in most regions of the ocean.

One of the study’s major findings is that the noise generated by ships is expected to be five times louder in certain locations by the end of the century. This significant increase in noise will have profound implications for marine life, as it will interfere with the behavior and communication of many species of fish and marine mammals.

Additionally, the study reveals that changes in temperature layers throughout the ocean, particularly in the northern Atlantic Ocean, will create a separated “sound channel” that functions like a tunnel, carrying sounds much further. This will result in a seven-decibel increase in underwater sound levels in this region by the end of the century, representing nearly a fivefold increase in underwater noise energy.

The impact of these changes in underwater noise is expected to be substantial, even under moderate climate scenarios. Marine life heavily relies on sound for communication, as visibility underwater is limited. The increased human-generated noise will disrupt this communication and have far-reaching effects on the entire marine ecosystem.

The researchers are actively involved in measuring underwater sounds to gain a better understanding of the challenges posed by increased underwater noise. Through a combination of theoretical and experimental research, they aim to provide crucial insights into the protection of marine life in the face of climate change.

In conclusion, as climate change continues to alter the thermal structure of the oceans, the increasing levels of underwater noise pose significant risks to marine ecosystems. The knowledge gained from these studies is essential for understanding and mitigating the impacts of climate change on marine life.

來源：
– PeerJ
– NIOZ
–烏得勒支大學

