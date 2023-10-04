城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局在快照中發現了奇怪而罕見的星系

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
美國宇航局在快照中發現了奇怪而罕見的星系

NASA has recently published an image of a unique galaxy that scientists say is one of only five of its kind in the universe. Known as NGC 612, this galaxy is classified as a lenticular shape, which is a shape that falls between a spiral and an elliptical galaxy. Lenticular galaxies are characterized by a disk shape with a round bulge in the center, resembling lentils. However, NGC 612 has some unusual features that make it stand out.

One distinctive aspect of NGC 612 is its young stellar population. Unlike typical lenticular galaxies, which have older stars and little ongoing star formation, the stars in NGC 612 are only 40 to 100 million years old. Additionally, NGC 612 is classified as an active galaxy, with a bright bulge at its center that is over 100 times brighter than the combined light of its stars.

NGC 612 also has the title of a Type II Seyfert galaxy. This classification is given to galaxies that emit a large amount of infrared light, despite appearing normal in visible light. The infrared light emitted by NGC 612 contains valuable thermal data, making it ideal for observation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Another rare aspect of NGC 612 is its radio emissions. It is classified as a non-elliptically-shaped radio galaxy, a type of galaxy that has only been discovered five times in the entire universe. Scientists speculate that the radio emissions may be remnants of a past interaction between NGC 612 and a spiral galaxy. Lenticular galaxies such as NGC 612 are believed to have formed through mergers with spiral galaxies.

The image of NGC 612 was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and is the first in NASA’s Galaxy Week series. By studying this unique galaxy, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the factors that cause galaxies to emit radio waves.

來源：
– NASA’s Galaxy Week Series
– Hubble Space Telescope Snapshot of NGC 612

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

研究顯示麗魚科魚類多樣化導致維多利亞湖的成功

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

星系之間發現異常明亮的光爆發

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新墨西哥州的足跡提供了美洲人類存在的最古老的直接證據

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

研究顯示麗魚科魚類多樣化導致維多利亞湖的成功

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

星系之間發現異常明亮的光爆發

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新墨西哥州的足跡提供了美洲人類存在的最古老的直接證據

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

地球正在接近行星邊界，但協同解決方案帶來了希望

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論