科學

科學家對黃金故事有了新的見解

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SRI) have made a significant discovery about the formation of gold and other precious metals. The researchers, led by Professor Jun Korenaga from Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, have presented their findings in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study provides answers to long-standing questions about how gold and platinum found their way into shallow pockets within Earth’s mantle, rather than sinking deep into the planet’s core. Additionally, the research sheds light on the process of planet formation in the universe.

Traditionally, it was believed that precious metals were deposited on Earth after the planet collided with moon-sized bodies in space billions of years ago. However, the exact process of how these metals were absorbed remained a mystery. Gold and platinum, in particular, are highly “siderophile” elements, meaning they are drawn to iron. Based on this, scientists expected these metals to collect in Earth’s metallic core, rather than near the surface.

Korenaga and his team developed a new theory that revolves around a “transient” region in Earth’s mantle. This region, where the shallow part of the mantle melts while the deeper part remains solid, has unique properties that can effectively trap falling metallic components. It slowly delivers them to the rest of the mantle. The researchers believe that this delivery process is ongoing and that remnants of the transient region can be seen as geophysical anomalies in the deep mantle.

The findings not only provide insights into Earth’s geological and physical evolution but also reveal the significant timescales involved in the planet’s formation. The dynamics of the transient mantle region occur within a short period, about a day, but their influence on Earth’s evolution has lasted billions of years.

The research was funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation.

來源：
– 美國國家科學院院刊
- 耶魯大學
– Southwest Research Institute (SRI)

