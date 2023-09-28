城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

雪蠅的生存策略：零度以下的自我截肢

By曼波布雷西亞

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
雪蠅的生存策略：零度以下的自我截肢

Researchers from the University of Washington have made an intriguing discovery about the survival strategy of snow flies. These flightless crane flies that inhabit frigid environments have the ability to self-amputate their frozen limbs to endure sub-zero temperatures. Published in Current Biology, the study titled “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures” delves into this extreme phenomenon.

Unlike most insects that become incapacitated in freezing temperatures, snow flies can remain active even in temperatures as low as -10°C. Citizen scientists, such as skiers and mountaineers, gathered the snow flies from remote alpine regions of the Pacific Northwest. Of the 256 adult snow flies collected, 20% were already missing one or more legs.

Through thermal imaging, the researchers observed that snow flies could walk with an average body temperature of -7°C. At such low temperatures, ice crystallization forms within their bodily fluids, starting from the extremities. To survive this crystallization, snow flies rapidly amputate their legs before the ice can reach their vital organs. The amputation occurs at the joint between the femur and the trochanter.

The self-amputation reaction may be triggered by thermosensory neurons that detect temperature changes during ice crystallization. While self-amputation is common in other crane flies as a response to predator threats, snow flies do not respond to mechanical stimuli. Instead, their legs are amputated as a survival mechanism.

Living in extreme habitats offers advantages to snow flies. Their habitat is mostly free from predators, allowing undisturbed egg laying. Snow flies have even been observed mating openly on the surface of the snow for extended periods. However, the future of snow flies is uncertain due to human-induced climate change. The loss of end-of-winter snowpack caused by climate change will affect the thermal conditions and survival of snow flies, potentially leading to their extinction.

In conclusion, snow flies’ self-amputation is an incredible adaptation that allows them to survive in sub-zero temperatures. However, their existence is threatened by the changing climate and loss of their natural habitats.

來源：

– Dominic Golding et al, “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures,” Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.09.002

– Citation: The chilling tale of snow flies, self-amputation, survival and certain death (2023, September 28) retrieved 28 September 2023 from [source URL]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

中國計畫於2022年向月球南極發射無人太空船

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

罕見奇怪的大耳棕蝠的重新發現

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

外太空成為本週科學新聞的中心舞台

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

中國計畫於2022年向月球南極發射無人太空船

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

罕見奇怪的大耳棕蝠的重新發現

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

外太空成為本週科學新聞的中心舞台

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

格陵蘭島西部峽灣的弧形形成引發科學探究

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論