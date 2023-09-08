海爾布隆三角問題的新突破

Researchers have made a stunning breakthrough in the Heilbronn triangle problem, a mathematical puzzle that has perplexed mathematicians for decades. The problem involves determining the size of the largest possible smallest triangle that can be formed by a group of points inside a square.

The Heilbronn triangle problem was first proposed by German mathematician Hans Heilbronn in the late 1940s. Since then, progress on the problem has been slow, with no significant advancements since the 1980s. However, in May of this year, three mathematicians – Alex Cohen, Cosmin Pohoata, and Dmitrii Zakharov – announced a new cap on the size of the smallest triangle.

The breakthrough came after Cohen stumbled upon an old survey of the Heilbronn triangle problem by Klaus Roth. He realized that Roth’s ideas could be connected to concepts that his advisor, Larry Guth, had discussed in a recent reading group meeting. Cohen later discovered that Pohoata and Zakharov had also been working on the problem and had made the same connection.

The researchers collaborated and, after seven months, made their breakthrough. Their paper introduces new areas of mathematics and is expected to inspire further progress on the Heilbronn triangle problem. The result is particularly significant as it lowers the upper bound for the size of the smallest triangle, which had remained unchanged for over four decades.

The Heilbronn triangle problem has connections to various other areas of mathematics, including intersecting shapes, number theory, and Fourier analysis. The problem involves arranging points inside a square to maximize the size of the smallest triangle. While it is relatively easy to show that the smallest triangle cannot have an area larger than 1/(n-2), Heilbronn speculated that the limit was even smaller.

Although the researchers have not found the largest possible smallest triangle, their breakthrough represents a significant advancement in our understanding of the problem. It is hoped that this new breakthrough will lead to further progress and inspire a renaissance in the study of the Heilbronn triangle problem.

