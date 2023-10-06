城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

研究發現，果糖被認為是與肥胖相關的“生存開關”

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
研究發現，果糖被認為是與肥胖相關的“生存開關”

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have identified fructose as a central factor in the development of obesity. In a recent study published in Philosophical Transactions, they delve into the exact role fructose plays in weight gain and its connection to diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.

Fructose, which is primarily consumed as table sugar and high fructose corn syrup in Western society, has been known to contribute to obesity. However, this study provides a comprehensive argument for how fructose drives obesity and metabolic issues. The researchers propose that fructose functions as a “survival switch,” storing fuel in case resources become scarce.

The study reveals that fructose stimulates food intake and lowers resting energy metabolism, similar to how an animal prepares to hibernate. Additionally, it damages mitochondria and can lead to conditions like elevated blood pressure, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. The administration of fructose has been shown to cause weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

By examining fructose’s effects on weight gain and metabolic issues, the researchers have put forward a new hypothesis that highlights the specific role fructose plays in the onset of obesity. This hypothesis draws from the experiences of our ancestors and hibernating animals to understand how fructose affects our bodies.

This study provides valuable insights into the harmful effects of fructose on our health and emphasizes the need to limit its consumption. By understanding the mechanisms by which fructose contributes to obesity and metabolic diseases, researchers can develop targeted interventions to prevent and treat these conditions in the future.

資源：
By 曼波布雷西亞

