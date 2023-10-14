城市生活

美國太空總署首次看到小行星物質揭示了水和碳

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA has provided its first look at the black rocks and dust brought back from the asteroid Bennu by its OSIRIS-REx mission. Although most of the material remains locked inside a sample collection device, the small amount that has been analyzed so far indicates that Bennu contains abundant water and carbon. This discovery adds to the growing evidence that asteroids may have played a role in seeding the early Earth with the necessary ingredients for the emergence of life.

The spacecraft that was part of the OSIRIS-REx mission briefly touched the surface of Bennu in 2020, collecting rocks in a device known as the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). The TAGSAM device was sealed inside a canister that returned to Earth last month and is being slowly disassembled at a special lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The samples taken from the canister have already revealed water-bearing clay minerals and nearly 5% carbon, making this material a dream for astrobiologists.

Upon opening the canister, scientists saw black asteroid dust, slightly larger particles, and rocks that had escaped through a Mylar flap. These rocks will be carefully documented and collected by experts in the astromaterials lab. However, the majority of the rocks brought back from Bennu are still trapped inside the TAGSAM device, which researchers will carefully take apart to access the samples. While the exact amount of collected material is still uncertain, the team estimates that they obtained around eight ounces of asteroid material.

NASA’s discovery of water and carbon on Bennu is a significant finding that further supports the theories of asteroid involvement in the origins of life on Earth. The samples collected from Bennu will continue to be analyzed in detail, providing valuable insights into the composition of asteroids and their potential role in the development of life in the universe.

來源：
- 美國國家公共電台

