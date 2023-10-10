城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

20,000萬年前的超新星爆炸在太空中不斷擴大

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
20,000萬年前的超新星爆炸在太空中不斷擴大

The explosive death of a massive star, known as a supernova, is a powerful event that rivals the force of the Big Bang. Even though a supernova may have occurred thousands of years ago, its remnants continue to race into space at incredible speeds. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of one such supernova remnant, the Cygnus Loop.

The Cygnus Loop, located in the summer sky, has grown to a diameter of 120 light-years. The energy required to inflate such a massive structure is beyond imagination. If the Cygnus Loop were visible to the naked eye, it would span the width of six full Moons or three fingers held at arm’s length.

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers studied a small section of the Cygnus Loop to gain a closer look at its expansion. In this region, they discovered intricate filaments resembling wrinkles in a bedsheet stretched across two light-years. These filaments exist at the outer edge of the expanding bubble and are moving into interstellar space at speeds exceeding half a million miles per hour.

    The shock wave from the supernova explosion has not slowed down over the past 20 years of Hubble observations. The filaments have maintained their shape and continue to speed into space. To put the speed into perspective, it would take less than half an hour to travel from Earth to the Moon at this velocity.

This time-lapse movie of the Cygnus Loop shows how the supernova remnant’s shock front has expanded over time. The Hubble images taken between 2001 and 2020 provide a clear demonstration of the remnant’s growth and allow astronomers to measure its speed accurately.

The study of the expanding supernova remnant provides valuable insights into the dynamics and evolution of these cataclysmic events in the universe. It showcases the immense power unleashed during a supernova explosion and highlights the long-lasting consequences that shape the cosmos.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 歐空局
– Hubble Space Telescope (STScI)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

跨學科研究即時揭示關鍵細胞活動的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

大學研究人員開發出將二氧化碳和甘油轉化為增值材料的工藝

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

地球面臨地磁風暴的危險嗎？ 美國太空總署探測到強大的太陽耀斑

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

跨學科研究即時揭示關鍵細胞活動的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

大學研究人員開發出將二氧化碳和甘油轉化為增值材料的工藝

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

地球面臨地磁風暴的危險嗎？ 美國太空總署探測到強大的太陽耀斑

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

螞蟻在搬運大型物體時會模仿自我推進的粒子

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論