城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家觀察到類太陽恆星被黑洞反复吞噬

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文學家觀察到類太陽恆星被黑洞反复吞噬

Astronomers from the University of Leicester have made a groundbreaking discovery of a black hole consuming a star in a repetitive manner. This unusual event, which occurred approximately 500 million light years away, resulted in regular bursts of luminosity at intervals of around 25 days. This finding challenges the traditional understanding of tidal disruption events, which usually happen when a black hole engulfs a star.

The star, named Swift J0230, exhibited an unexpected pattern of behavior. Instead of fading away after being partially consumed, the star experienced intense radiation for a period of seven to 10 days before suddenly extinguishing. This pattern repeated approximately every 25 days. The researchers described Swift J0230 as a “partially disrupted star,” a unique addition to the class of stars affected by black holes.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Phil Evans from the University of Leicester’s School of Physics and Astronomy, stated, “This is the first time we’ve seen a star like our Sun being repeatedly shredded and consumed by a low-mass black hole.” The observations suggest that the star, similar in size to our Sun, follows an elliptical orbit around a relatively small black hole, estimating its mass to range from 10,000 to 100,000 times that of the Sun.

Calculations indicate that during the process, material equivalent to three Earths is stripped from the star’s atmosphere and heated up as it plunges into the black hole. This generates intense temperatures of around 2,000,000 degrees Celsius, resulting in the emission of a significant amount of X-rays. These X-rays were initially detected by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

This discovery is a significant contribution to our understanding of black hole and star interactions. It provides insights into the complex dynamics of the devouring process and highlights the diversity of outcomes. Further research may shed light on the underlying mechanisms and the long-term effects of such interactions.

來源：
– The Guardian (not included in the content due to length)

By 曼波布雷西亞

