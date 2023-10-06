城市生活

夏令營幹預讓男孩對女孩的 STEM 能力有了更積極的看法

加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
夏令營幹預讓男孩對女孩的 STEM 能力有了更積極的看法

Researchers at York University have developed a brief intervention that effectively improves boys’ gendered beliefs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The study, published in the journal Child Development, involved 667 boys aged nine to 15 who were attending STEM summer camps.

The boys were randomly assigned to either an intervention or control conversation with a staff member who was a STEM student. In the intervention group, the staff member affirmed the boys’ values, provided examples of why girls’ STEM ability is often underestimated, and encouraged the boys to reflect on their own similar experiences. The control group engaged in a discussion about general camp experiences.

The results showed that the intervention had a positive effect on the boys’ perception of girls’ STEM ability. Professor Jennifer Steele, co-author of the study, stated, “Providing strong evidence of girls’ potential in STEM went a long way toward encouraging boys to form more positive perceptions of their female peers.” The intervention also led to the boys having more female friends.

The researchers emphasized the importance of targeting elementary-school-aged boys to create a more inclusive STEM environment. By changing boys’ perception early on, it could have a significant impact on girls’ choices regarding STEM courses in high school and beyond.

Emily Cyr, the lead researcher, highlighted the potential of this intervention to address the persistent barriers women face in STEM education and careers. By addressing gender gaps in childhood, it can help girls feel a sense of belonging and flourish in STEM fields.

Overall, this study demonstrates that a brief intervention during summer camps can significantly improve boys’ views of girls’ STEM ability, promoting a more inclusive and supportive environment for all students.

來源：
– York University (via Phys.org): “Summer camp conversations lead boys to have more positive views of girls’ STEM ability” – DOI: 10.1111/cdev.14007

By 加布里埃爾博塔

