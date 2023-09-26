城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新的歷史性發現：詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡捕捉有史以來最遠的愛因斯坦環

By羅伯特·安德魯

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的歷史性發現：詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡捕捉有史以來最遠的愛因斯坦環

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an incredible discovery, capturing an Einstein ring that is the farthest example ever observed. This rare phenomenon, predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, occurs when the gravity of a massive foreground object distorts the space-time around it, causing light from more distant objects to appear curved and warped when observed from Earth.

The newly discovered Einstein ring, named JWST-ER1, is located a staggering 21 billion light-years away and surrounds a dense galaxy that remains shrouded in mystery. Typically, gravitationally lensed objects form arcs or partial rings, but a true Einstein ring forms a complete circle, which only happens when the distant object, foreground object, and observer are perfectly aligned.

JWST-ER1 is composed of two parts: JWST-ER1g, a compact galaxy serving as the foreground object, and JWST-ER1r, the light from a more distant galaxy that forms the luminous ring. JWST-ER1g is about 17 billion light-years away from Earth, while JWST-ER1r is an additional 4 billion light-years distant. This discovery surpasses the previous record of the farthest detected lensing object, which was approximately 14.7 billion light-years away.

The complete ring of JWST-ER1 allowed researchers to calculate the mass of the lensing galaxy by studying the amount of space-time distortion it caused. The findings revealed that the galaxy possesses a mass equivalent to about 650 billion suns, making it unusually dense for its size. Although some of this extra mass can be attributed to dark matter, which makes up the majority of matter in the universe, there still remains unexplained mass that cannot be accounted for by stars or dark matter alone.

Scientists speculate that these ancient, equally dense galaxies may possess a higher amount of dark matter or a greater number of small-mass stars compared to younger galaxies. However, further research is necessary to shed light on this intriguing mystery.

The discovery of the JWST-ER1 Einstein ring adds to the growing list of groundbreaking observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. This cutting-edge instrument has not only captured the most distant star ever detected but has also provided invaluable insights into the universe’s oldest galaxies using gravitational lensing. As we eagerly await more discoveries, the JWST continues to push the boundaries of human knowledge and understanding of the cosmos.

來源：
– [來源文章標題]（來源1）
– [Additional Source Title] (source2)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論