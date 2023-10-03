城市生活

研究顯示柯伊伯帶天體Arrokoth上大型土丘結構的共同起源

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A recent study conducted by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) Planetary Scientist Dr. Alan Stern proposes that the large mound formations on the larger lobe of the pristine Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth likely have a common origin. These mounds, approximately 5 kilometers long, were identified during NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flyby of Arrokoth in 2019. The findings of the study, presented by Stern at the American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences (DPS) meeting, may contribute to the development of models explaining the formation of planetesimals.

The mounds observed on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, named Wenu, share similarities in shape, size, color, and reflectivity. Three additional mounds were also tentatively identified on the object’s smaller lobe, Weeyo. The preservation of Arrokoth’s shape offers unique insights into the assembly of the object, which appears to consist of small, raspberry-like sub-units.

The research supports the streaming instability model of planetesimal formation, suggesting that collision speeds as low as a few miles per hour allowed these objects to gently accumulate and build Arrokoth in a specific area of the solar nebula undergoing gravitational collapse.

The study also poses questions about the preferred size of the building blocks that form planetesimals like Arrokoth. If the mounds are representative of these building blocks, as suggested, planetesimal formation models will need to account for their size. Further exploration of other pristine planetesimals during upcoming missions, such as NASA’s Lucy mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids and ESA’s comet interceptor, may contribute to a better understanding of the accretion processes in the ancient solar system.

In conclusion, the discovery of these mound structures on Arrokoth provides valuable information about the formation of planetesimals. Identifying similar formations on other observed planetesimals will enhance our understanding of the mechanisms involved in their formation.

Source: Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Citation: S. A. Stern et al, The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds, The Planetary Science Journal (2023)

