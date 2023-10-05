城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

微小的線性缺陷可以比聲波更快穿過材料

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
微小的線性缺陷可以比聲波更快穿過材料

Researchers have recently discovered that linear defects, known as dislocations, can propagate through materials faster than the speed of sound waves. Dislocations are responsible for providing metals with their strength and workability, but they can also lead to catastrophic failures in materials. This new finding provides insights into the damage that dislocations can cause in various extreme conditions, such as earthquakes or high-stress situations in aircraft shielding materials.

For almost 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel faster than sound speed in materials. Previous studies concluded that they could not, but computer models suggested that they could if they were initially accelerated to speeds faster than sound. To measure the speed of dislocations, the researchers utilized X-ray radiography to observe the propagating dislocations in diamond. The results of the study were published in the journal Science.

It is important to understand whether ultrafast dislocations can break the speed of sound barriers in solids, as they exhibit different behaviors and can cause unexpected failures. Without precise measurements, the extent of damage caused by ultrafast dislocations remains unknown. The researchers hope that this study will provide a better understanding of catastrophic failures in materials and challenge existing assumptions.

To observe the speed of dislocations, the research team conducted experiments using synthetic diamond crystals at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan. Diamond was chosen as a material due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, which makes it easier to interpret the ultrafast X-ray imaging results.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the capabilities and potential damage caused by dislocations in materials. It challenges previous assumptions about maximum failure rates in materials and highlights the need for further exploration in this field.

來源：
– 能源部 SLAC 國家加速器實驗室
– Osaka University
– Science Journal

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論