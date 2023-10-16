城市生活

研究揭示了垂死大質量恆星的劇烈物質噴射過程

A groundbreaking study led by researchers from Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University has shed light on the violent material ejection process of a dying massive star. By closely observing the supernova SN 2023ixf, the research team was able to uncover crucial details about the mass loss and final evolution of a massive star.

Type II supernovae (SNe II) are the most commonly observed stellar explosions in the universe, but their final stage of evolution and the environment surrounding them have remained elusive. To establish a connection between SNe II explosions and the late-time evolution of massive stars, researchers need to capture the first-light signals of the supernova explosions, known as flashed spectra.

The recent explosion of SN 2023ixf in the nearby galaxy Messier 101 presented a unique opportunity to address this long-standing issue. Through timely and high-cadence flash spectra observations within days of the explosion, the researchers were able to gain valuable insights into the properties of the surrounding circumstellar material (CSM) and stellar wind.

The findings indicate that the progenitor of SN 2023ixf experienced a mass loss rate of 6 × 10-4 M⊙ yr-1 in the two to three years leading up to the explosion. This material, moving at a velocity of 55 km s-1, accumulated into a compact CSM shell within a radius of less than 7 × 1014 cm from the progenitor.

Based on these observations and previous data collected two decades ago, it is believed that the progenitor of SN 2023ixf was a short-lived yellow hypergiant that evolved from a red supergiant shortly before the explosion. The ongoing investigation of SN 2023ixf is set to be a milestone in the study of SNe II, providing crucial insights into the fate of massive stars in the 10 to 20 M⊙ mass range.

This study, published in Science Bulletin, offers valuable information about the violent material ejection process of dying massive stars and contributes to a deeper understanding of their final evolution.

Jujia Zhang et al, Circumstellar material ejected violently by a massive star immediately before its death, Science Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2023.09.015

