城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天文學家使用詹姆斯韋伯望遠鏡研究 TRAPPIST-1 系外行星系統

By羅伯特·安德魯

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文學家使用詹姆斯韋伯望遠鏡研究 TRAPPIST-1 系外行星系統

A team of astronomers from the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at the Université de Montréal (UdeM) has made significant progress in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the researchers observed TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet closest to the star in the system. Their findings, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, highlight the importance of considering the influence of parent stars when studying exoplanets.

TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star located 40 light-years away from Earth. It gained attention in 2016 when seven Earth-sized exoplanets were discovered orbiting it, three of which are within the star’s habitable zone. These findings raised hopes of finding potentially habitable environments beyond our Solar System.

The research team used the technique of transmission spectroscopy to analyze the properties of TRAPPIST-1 b. By examining the star’s light as it passes through the exoplanet’s atmosphere during a transit, astronomers can identify the unique chemical fingerprint left by the molecules and atoms present.

The study revealed that stellar activity and contamination significantly impact the nature of exoplanets. Stellar contamination refers to the influence of the star’s own features, such as dark spots and bright faculae, on measurements of the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

The team found compelling evidence suggesting that stellar contamination plays a crucial role in shaping the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b and potentially the other planets in the system. The star’s activity can create “ghost signals” that may mistakenly indicate the presence of certain molecules in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. This emphasizes the need to consider stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems.

While TRAPPIST-1 b is not considered to have a significant atmosphere, its close proximity to the star and its transit signals make it a vital target for observation. The researchers conducted two independent atmospheric retrievals and determined that TRAPPIST-1 b’s spectra could be explained by the modelled stellar contamination alone, indicating no evidence of a significant atmosphere on the planet.

Although this result rules out certain types of atmospheres, such as cloud-free and hydrogen-rich, thinner atmospheres like those composed of pure water or carbon cannot be definitively excluded. Further observations and data analysis will contribute to our understanding of the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system and the potential for habitable environments beyond our Solar System.

來源：

  • 標題： 天文學家使用詹姆斯韋伯望遠鏡研究 TRAPPIST-1 系外行星系統
  • 資源： 天體物理學雜誌通訊

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

2023 年度天文攝影師比賽引人入勝的得獎照片

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

南極海冰達到創紀錄的低水平，顯示氣候變遷的影響

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

胡克燈塔上月出的令人驚嘆的照片入圍天文攝影比賽

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

2023 年度天文攝影師比賽引人入勝的得獎照片

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

南極海冰達到創紀錄的低水平，顯示氣候變遷的影響

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

胡克燈塔上月出的令人驚嘆的照片入圍天文攝影比賽

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

南極洲創下最低海冰的新紀錄

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論