從死星發現最高強度伽瑪射線

十月六日
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in gamma-ray astronomy. Using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia, they have detected the highest intensity gamma rays ever observed from a dead star known as a pulsar. The energy of these gamma rays was measured at 20 tera-electronvolts, which is approximately 10 trillion times that of visible light.

Pulsars are the remnants of stars that have exploded in a supernova. These explosions leave behind a dead star with a diameter of only 20 km, spinning rapidly and possessing a strong magnetic field. Pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation that rotate like cosmic lighthouses. When these beams sweep across our solar system, we observe regular flashes of radiation.

The source of this radiation is believed to be fast electrons that are produced and accelerated within the pulsar’s magnetosphere as they travel towards the outer edge of the star. The magnetosphere consists of plasma and electromagnetic fields that surround and rotate with the pulsar. As the electrons journey outward, they gain energy and release it in the form of the observed radiation beams.

The Vela pulsar, located in the constellation Vela, is the brightest pulsar in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum. It rotates approximately eleven times per second and emits gamma rays in the giga-electronvolt (GeV) range. However, the radiation abruptly ends above a few GeV, indicating that the electrons reach the outer limits of the pulsar’s magnetosphere and escape from it.

In a recent study conducted with deep observations using H.E.S.S., scientists discovered a new radiation component at even higher energies, reaching up to tens of tera-electronvolts (TeV). This component is observed at the same intervals as the GeV range, suggesting a connection between the two. The detection of these extremely high-energy gamma rays challenges current theories about the acceleration of particles within pulsars.

The traditional explanation, where particles are accelerated along magnetic field lines within or just outside the magnetosphere, is insufficient to explain these observations. The researchers propose that the acceleration may be occurring through a process called magnetic reconnection beyond the light cylinder. However, this scenario also faces challenges in explaining how such extreme radiation is produced.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the detection of other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range, using current and future more sensitive gamma-ray telescopes. It provides an opportunity to enhance our understanding of the extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects.

定義：
– Gamma Rays: High-energy electromagnetic radiation.
– Pulsar: A highly magnetized, rotating neutron star.
– Supernova: The explosion of a star, resulting in a burst of radiation and the formation of a pulsar.
– Teravolt: A unit of energy equal to one trillion electronvolts.
– Electromagnetic Spectrum: The range of all possible frequencies of electromagnetic radiation.
– Magnetosphere: The region surrounding a celestial object where its magnetic field dominates the interactions with charged particles.

來源：
– Nature Astronomy (journal)
– H.E.S.S. observatory
– Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center (CAMK PAN)
– North-West University in South Africa
– Astroparticle & Cosmology (APC) laboratory
– Devdiscourse (ANI)

