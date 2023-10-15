城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家發現超離子冰的新相，為冰巨星的磁場提供了線索

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
科學家發現超離子冰的新相，為冰巨星的磁場提供了線索

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in our understanding of superionic ice, a unique form of ice that exists under extreme pressures and temperatures within planets like Uranus and Neptune. This exotic ice is both solid and liquid at the same time, and it plays a crucial role in shaping the magnetic fields of these ice giants.

In the latest study, researchers at Stanford University and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center laboratory in California conducted experiments to explore the properties of superionic ice. By subjecting thin layers of water to intense laser beams and creating extreme pressure and high temperatures, they were able to observe a previously unknown phase of superionic ice.

This new phase, called Ice XIX, has a body-centered cubic structure and exhibits higher conductivity than the previously observed Ice XVIII. Conductivity is important because it is responsible for generating magnetic fields. The researchers proposed that the presence of a layer of superionic ice similar to Ice XIX in the interiors of ice giants like Neptune would lead to the creation of complex and multipolar magnetic fields.

The magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune have long puzzled scientists due to their unusual characteristics. The discovery of Ice XIX provides a possible explanation for these strange magnetic fields. It suggests that if the interiors of ice giants contain layers of superionic ice with varying conductivities, the interaction between the outer liquid layer and these different superionic layers would lead to the formation of multipolar magnetic fields.

This study adds to our understanding of the role of superionic ice in shaping the interiors and magnetic fields of ice giants. Further research in this field is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of these distant planets and deepening our knowledge of planetary dynamics.

來源：
– 科學報告

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

天文學家研究宇宙墓地中的死星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

反向 pH 依賴性螢光蛋白：界面質子動力學即時視覺化工具

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

天文學家研究宇宙墓地中的死星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

反向 pH 依賴性螢光蛋白：界面質子動力學即時視覺化工具

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論