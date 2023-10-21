城市生活

觀測碰撞中子星：哈伯張力的解決方案

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Astrophysicists have proposed a new method to address the inconsistencies in measuring the Universe’s expansion rate, commonly known as the “Hubble Tension.” The astrophysical community has been grappling with a “Crisis in Cosmology” as there has been inconsistency in measuring the rate of expansion, also known as the Hubble Constant. This discrepancy arises from the Cosmic Distance Ladder, where astronomers use different methods to measure relative distances over longer scales.

In a recent study, an international team of astrophysicists proposed a novel approach to measuring cosmic expansion by observing colliding neutron stars, also known as kilonovae. The researchers argued that by studying these events, they could obtain consistent measurements of the Hubble Constant and resolve the Hubble Tension.

Galaxies in the universe are moving away from each other at an ever-increasing rate due to the expansion of space itself. Edwin Hubble’s observations in the early 20th century demonstrated that the further a galaxy is, the faster it recedes. This led scientists to attempt to measure the Hubble Constant, which represents the expansion rate of the universe.

The team of researchers suggested that studying colliding neutron stars, which result in kilonova explosions, could provide valuable insights into measuring distances in the cosmos. By analyzing these explosions, they discovered remarkable symmetry, which can be used as a new method for distance measurement.

This proposal builds on previous research that demonstrated the spherical symmetry of kilonova explosions and their correlation with fundamental physics. The team’s findings have potential implications for accurately measuring the age of the universe.

In conclusion, by observing colliding neutron stars, astrophysicists hope to address the ongoing discrepancy in measuring the Universe’s expansion rate and reconcile the Hubble Tension. This novel method of distance measurement could lead to more accurate estimations of the Hubble Constant and unlock new insights into the nature of the cosmos.

來源：
– 來源文章：[鏈接]
-Further reading: [link]

