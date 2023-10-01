錢德拉 X 射線天文台延時拍攝揭示的海山二座的動態環境

The Chandra X-ray Observatory, launched in 1999, has provided fascinating insights into the cosmos with its observations at X-ray wavelengths. Among its discoveries is the Eta Carinae star system, which underwent a significant event known as the “Great Eruption” in the 19th century. Now, a timelapse video has been created using two decades of Chandra’s data, showcasing the dynamic environment surrounding the two stars of Eta Carinae.

Eta Carinae, located approximately 7,500 light-years from Earth, is known for its stunning Carina Nebula, which was featured in one of the Webb Space Telescope’s initial images. The timelapse video is compiled from Chandra frames taken over the years 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020. It highlights the two stars emitting high-energy X-rays, depicted as blue light at the center, while the surrounding orange regions represent bright X-rays from the nebulous gas cloud enveloping the stars.

Recently, a team of researchers published a study in The Astrophysical Journal, where they directly measured the expansion of the X-ray shell surrounding Eta Carinae and its voluminous gas clouds. They identified the faint X-ray shell as the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s. This finding provides new insights into the history of Eta Carinae, shedding light on an aspect that was previously unknown.

During the Great Eruption, Eta Carinae expelled a significant amount of material, ejecting between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun. This material formed spherical gas clouds known as the Homunculus nebula. The researchers discovered that the X-ray shell surrounding the star system likely originated from the Great Eruption, just like the Homunculus nebula. The shell’s shape indicates that it, along with the Homunculus and the bright inner ring, all resulted from eruptions in the star system.

The team proposed that the Great Eruption was likely two separate explosions: first, the outburst of low-density gas that emitted X-rays, followed by the ejection of dense gas that formed the Homunculus nebula. Furthermore, they suggested that the Great Eruption might have been caused by a stellar merger, indicating that Eta Carinae was once a triple star system before becoming the binary system it is today.

While the timelapse video provides a captivating demonstration of the dynamic nature of the cosmos, future observations may offer further insights into the origins of the Great Eruption. Nonetheless, this video serves as a captivating visual representation, showcasing the remarkable environment surrounding Eta Carinae.

資源：

– The Chandra X-ray Observatory

– The Webb Space Telescope

– 天體物理學雜誌