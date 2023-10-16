城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

獵戶座流星雨：天體奇觀

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
The Orionid meteor shower is set to captivate stargazers this week as it reaches its peak of activity. On the night of 21-22 October, Earth will pass through a dust cloud that once constituted the tail of Halley’s comet. This event offers the opportunity to observe up to 20 meteors per hour from a dark location.

Named after the Orion constellation, the Orionid meteors will appear to originate from this celestial formation. Those residing in the southern hemisphere will have an advantageous view, with the radiant positioned higher in the northern sky during this time of year.

Viewing the Orionid meteor shower requires no special equipment, only warm clothing and a dash of patience. It is recommended to spend an hour or more under the stars, as this allows your eyes to adjust to the darkness, enhancing your chances of spotting even the faintest meteors.

The chart provided illustrates the southeast view from London at 03.00 BST on 22 October. At this point, the meteor shower radiant will have attained a reasonable altitude in the sky. Meteors can be observed in any direction from this focal point.

Witnessing this cosmic spectacle offers a humbling reminder of the vastness and beauty of the universe. So make a date with the night sky, and prepare to be amazed by the wonder of the Orionid meteor shower.

By 曼波布雷西亞

