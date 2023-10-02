北方天空之王：探索仙王座

城市生活

Cepheus, the king of Ethiopia in Greek mythology, takes center stage in the night sky this week. While it may be faint, this northern constellation is relatively easy to locate due to its close proximity to Cassiopeia, the iconic W-shaped constellation representing Cepheus’s wife.

Looking roughly south from London and up towards the zenith, the chart illustrates the view of Cepheus throughout the week. The brightest star in this constellation is Alderamin, positioned 49 light years away from Earth. Interestingly, due to the Earth’s rotation pole precessing, Alderamin will function as the north star in the year 7500.

However, the most significant star in Cepheus is Delta Cephei, located approximately 887 light years away. In 1784, John Goodricke, a young astronomer, made a groundbreaking discovery regarding Delta Cephei. He observed that this star experienced regular and repeating changes in brightness. This revelation sparked great excitement at the time, as these variable stars were a subject of great interest in the astronomical community.

Goodricke diligently followed the variations of Delta Cephei almost every night until the end of the year. Today, this star serves as the prototype for a class of variable stars known as Cepheid variables. A unique characteristic of these stars is that their period of pulsation can be used to determine their absolute brightness, making them invaluable in measuring distances across the universe.

Unfortunately, Cepheus’s position in the night sky makes it invisible from most locations in the southern hemisphere.

