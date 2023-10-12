城市生活

科學

研究發現中子星上的「星震」會造成快速電波爆發

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Scientists at the University of Tokyo have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the mysterious origins of fast radio bursts (FRBs). FRBs are extremely powerful cosmic events that release an immense amount of energy in less than a second. Since their discovery in 2001, scientists have struggled to determine the source of these fleeting phenomena. However, the new study suggests that FRBs may be triggered by “starquakes” occurring on the surfaces of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are formed when a star approximately eight times the size of our Sun undergoes a supernova explosion. The core of the star collapses, resulting in a superdense neutron star. While all neutron stars possess magnetic fields billions of times stronger than Earth’s, some neutron stars, called magnetars, have fields even stronger, up to a thousand times more powerful.

The University of Tokyo researchers, Tomonori Totani and Yuya Tsuzuki, conducted an extensive analysis of almost seven thousand bursts from three different repeating FRBs. They compared this data to the time-energy correlation of Japanese earthquakes and solar flares observed by the Hinode satellite.

Contrary to previous studies, the researchers discovered remarkable similarities between the fast radio burst data and earthquake data. However, the data exhibited significant differences when compared to solar flares. These findings indicate that neutron stars have a solid crust, and sudden starquakes occurring in this crust release massive amounts of energy that manifest as fast radio bursts.

This study provides valuable insights into the complex nature of fast radio bursts and may pave the way for future research to uncover more about these enigmatic cosmic events and the fascinating properties of neutron stars.

來源：
– University of Tokyo: research study titled “Search for Energy Correlations between Fast Radio Bursts and Earthquakes/ Solar Flares”
– Hinode satellite: observations of solar flares

