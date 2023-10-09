城市生活

研究表明，星鏈衛星對射電天文學提出了挑戰

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Radio astronomy and satellite communication have a long history of collaboration, but there are times when their goals are in conflict. The development of satellite constellations like Starlink, consisting of a large number of satellites in low orbit, presents challenges for radio astronomy.

A recent study posted to the arXiv preprint server highlights the impact that Starlink satellites can have on radio astronomy. The study analyzed test data from the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), a radio telescope designed to capture high-resolution images at low radio frequencies. With about 5,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit and the potential for that number to grow to 40,000 in the next decade, the presence of these satellites in the sky is unavoidable for radio astronomy observations.

The study found that Starlink satellites emitted both intentional and unintentional radio signals that could interfere with SKA’s observations. Even without the sensitivity of the full SKA array, the researchers detected emissions from Starlink that were brighter than the brightest sky objects at low frequencies.

Mitigating intentional signals can be achieved through exclusion zones, but unintentional emissions pose a greater challenge. Shielding low-frequency emissions is difficult, and any mitigation strategies implemented would only apply to future Starlink satellites. The study concludes that stray signals from Starlink have the potential to significantly impact the research goals of SKA.

This is not the first time that radio signals from Starlink have been detected. A previous study based on LOFAR, another radio observatory, also found unintended signals from several Starlink satellites. As radio observatories become more advanced and sensitive, addressing radio light pollution from satellites will require making difficult choices between the convenience of satellite internet and the exploration of the radio sky.

來源：今日宇宙

Journal Reference: Dylan Grigg et al, Detection of intended and unintended emissions from Starlink satellites in the SKA-Low frequency range, at the SKA-Low site, with an SKA-Low station analog, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.15672

