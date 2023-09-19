城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

SpaceX 搭載星鏈衛星發射彩色輕型列車

By羅伯特·安德魯

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SpaceX 搭載星鏈衛星發射彩色輕型列車

A recent SpaceX launch has created a stunning light train across the night sky. The launch, which occurred at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, sent 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. These satellites, part of SpaceX’s global broadband internet initiative, have been captivating observers in several states, including Connecticut, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Starlink satellites are responsible for delivering broadband internet to users around the world. Since their initial launch in 2019, over 3,000 satellites have been deployed by SpaceX. The company aims to place a total of 7,500 satellites in low Earth orbit, as approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

Once in orbit, the Starlink satellites move in a straight path, reflecting light and making them visible from the ground. However, their visibility is limited, as they eventually establish their own orbits. During their transit, a Starlink chain may flash across the sky multiple times in a single night.

For those interested in spotting the satellites, there are several internet resources available. The web and mobile application “Find Starlink” allows users to track satellite chains based on coordinates or city. Satellitemap.space offers a globe-like map that displays the locations of Starlink satellites and provides details such as launch dates and recent courses. Users can mark their homes on the map to determine when a satellite will pass overhead.

The recent light train created by the Starlink satellites has provided a captivating and unusual sight for observers across multiple states. As SpaceX continues to launch more satellites, the night sky may see even more dazzling displays in the future.

來源：
– “Starlink satellite train — How to see and track it” – Space
– “Gigantic Jets of Lightning 50x Stronger Than Regular Bolts Shoot Upwards From Hurricane Franklin – Puerto Rico” – NatureWorldNews.com

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

關於早期人類跨越歐亞大陸遷徙的新證據和見解

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

安哥拉納米布沙漠的遺傳史之旅

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

研究顯示腸道微生物可能影響骨骼健康

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

關於早期人類跨越歐亞大陸遷徙的新證據和見解

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

安哥拉納米布沙漠的遺傳史之旅

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究顯示腸道微生物可能影響骨骼健康

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家訓練水母發現並躲避障礙物

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論