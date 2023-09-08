城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

星鏈衛星在加勒比海解體：見證壯觀的再入

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
星鏈衛星在加勒比海解體：見證壯觀的再入

Witnesses in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were treated to a remarkable sight on September 6, 2023. They observed a satellite reentry that spanned the entire sky, from horizon to horizon, blazing a path from southwest to northeast. The object responsible for this display was identified as Starlink-30167, a satellite from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Launched on July 28, 2023, the Starlink-30167 was part of a group of 22 internet satellites. However, it failed to reach its intended orbit and gradually lost altitude, ultimately reentering Earth’s atmosphere.

The disintegration of the Starlink satellite was captured from different angles in a video, providing a dramatic visual of the event. As the satellite disintegrated, small fragments separated from the main object, with some leading the event while others fell behind. This fragmentation is a clear indication that the observed object is space debris rather than a natural meteor. Space debris often appears as a slow-moving “meteor” that can last for one or two minutes, in stark contrast to the brief duration of a natural meteor.

This is not the first time that Starlink satellites have been witnessed disintegrating in the sky. In a previous occurrence on February 7, 2022, a group of newly launched satellites reentered the atmosphere due to a geomagnetic storm from the sun. These storms can cause the atmosphere to heat up and affect atmospheric density, leading to increased drag and the reentry of low-altitude satellites.

As technology and space exploration continue to advance, it is important to be able to distinguish between natural meteors and space debris. The characteristics of space debris, such as its slow movement and noticeable fragmentation, can help identify it as an artificial object. Observing events like the disintegration of the Starlink satellite not only provides a fascinating spectacle but also offers valuable insights into the behavior of space debris.

來源：
– Aerospace
– Eddie Irizarry, NASA Solar System Ambassador for the Astronomical Society of the Caribbean.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

研究人員創造了可以在復雜環境中導航的“無腦”軟機器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

最新消息

Garena 的新活動：手臂揮動表情及更多內容等待自由射擊玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

一顆明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論