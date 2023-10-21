城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 21 顆星鏈衛星

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號火箭將發射 21 顆星鏈衛星

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch is set for early morning today, with the rocket lifting off at 3:47 a.m. EDT. However, if the timing doesn’t work out, there are three backup opportunities available.

The launch will be webcasted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with coverage starting approximately five minutes before liftoff. If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will safely return to Earth, landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” around 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular rocket’s first stage has already completed 16 flights, just one shy of SpaceX’s reuse record.

The 21 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage about 62.5 minutes after launch. This launch marks the 75th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023, as the company aims to achieve 100 flights by the end of the year and 144 in 2024.

SpaceX’s primary focus this year has been building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which aims to provide global internet coverage. Currently, Starlink consists of nearly 4,900 operational satellites, and this number will continue to grow in the future.

Follow AzerNews on Twitter for more updates on this launch and other news.

來源：
– 太空網
- 阿澤新聞

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

科學家終於有了一個理論來解釋來自「地獄」星球的訊號

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

神秘消失的星星：攝影之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

印度獵戶座流星雨將達到最高能見度

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

科學家終於有了一個理論來解釋來自「地獄」星球的訊號

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

神秘消失的星星：攝影之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

印度獵戶座流星雨將達到最高能見度

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

燃燒的火箭本體和衛星在地球大氣中留下金屬顆粒特徵

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論